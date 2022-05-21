Comedy of errors: Nagpur man orders cake, gets served with hilarious meme!

Advertisement

Nagpur: There’s no better feeling than a call from a delivery guy who has arrived with your delicacy at home. While the waiting part, by any means, is the hardest, all wait seems worth it, when you taste your delectable dish. Sometimes we prefer to be précised about our food and often dole out instructions how we like it. While mostly the restaurant would comply with the details, sometimes, like in Kapil Wasnik’s case, you could be served with hilarious memes that you would find both sweet and sarcastic!

Kapil Wasik had ordered a cake from a renowned bakery of Second Capital of the State via Swiggy. However, while placing the order Kapil expressed one requirement, which ended up us writing this report, in which he wished to know whether the cake contains the egg. And when the cake was delivered by the bakery to Kapil, he was in for a shock! As they literally mentioned on the cake that it contains egg!