Comedy of errors: Nagpur man orders cake, gets served with hilarious meme!

Nagpur: There’s no better feeling than a call from a delivery guy who has arrived with your delicacy at home. While the waiting part, by any means, is the hardest, all wait seems worth it, when you taste your delectable dish. Sometimes we prefer to be précised about our food and often dole out instructions how we like it. While mostly the restaurant would comply with the details, sometimes, like in Kapil Wasnik’s case, you could be served with hilarious memes that you would find both sweet and sarcastic!
Kapil Wasik had ordered a cake from a renowned bakery of Second Capital of the State via Swiggy. However, while placing the order Kapil expressed one requirement, which ended up us writing this report, in which he wished to know whether the cake contains the egg. And when the cake was delivered by the bakery to Kapil, he was in for a shock! As they literally mentioned on the cake that it contains egg!
Taking it to Twitter, Kapil wrote:
So I ordered a cake from a renowned bakery in Nagpur, through #Swiggy. In the order details I mentioned “Please mention if the cake contains egg”. I am speechless after receiving the order
His post soon turned into a meme which was liked and shared by thousands. It was liked by over 50,000 people on Twitter. Even many renowned personalities couldn’t help but to share a great laugh over this comedy of errors.
Amid all that, Swiggy reached out to its customer:
Hi Kapil, sorry to know that the restaurant partner failed to understand your special instructions. Allow us to take a closer look, please share the order ID for further assistance. ^Faizan
Swiggy replied to Kapil.
Overwhelmed with the response he got to his tweet, Kapil also thanked people who enjoyed it and expressed gratitude towards Swiggy for solving his query.
The Swiggy Customer Support Executive acknowledged the issue and has initiated the necessary steps. Appreciate the support, thank you!
– Shubham Nagdeve