Inspection by RTO, NMC finds Aapli Buses in hazardous conditions

Nagpur: A joint inspection by RTO and NMC’s Transport Department has found almost all Aapli Buses in shoddy conditions. Damaged electric cables, leaks in fuel tanks besides poor upkeep were some of the major problems identified during the joint inspection of Aapli buses.

The inspection was done after three running Aapli buses caught fire within two months posing grave hazards to travelling commuters. The Inspection of all the depots also exposed that city bus contractors lacked skilled technicians for carrying out repairs of Aapli buses. Three back-to-back fire incidents in moving Aapli Bus vehicles prompted the Nagpur city Regional Transport Office to constitute a joint inspection team of Motor Vehicle Inspectors (MVIs) and NMC’s Transport Department.Subsequently, the team visited all three Aapli Bus depots and inspected around 350 buses between 8 pm and 3 am on May 18.