More than two years on, Nagpur cops fail to trace Dhawad couple!

Nagpur: The mystery is deepening with each passing day, with worst is being feared, as Nagpur cops fail to trace Dhawad couple who has been untraceable for more than two years now. A renowned lawyer of the city Adv Bhaiyyasaheb Dhawad and his wife Vanita went missing back in July 2018 and have now been untraceable for 779 days. Now with New Commissioner of Police, Amitesh Kumar in town, all eyes are on him to lead the probe.

Nagpur cops had probed the mysterious missing of Dhawad couple from different angles but could not make any breakthrough. Interestingly, the lawyer Bhaiyyasaheb Dhawad and his wife Vanita left their home with only clothes that they wore and without taking anything. They left their all essential things such as identity cards, ATM cards, bank passbooks, clothes, chappals and even specs and medicines.

Famous for settling many claims and helping many victims get compensation from Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Tribunal of accidents, Adv Dhawad (62) and his wife Vanita (53) have been missing since July 29 night. Now, the cops are begging to assume the worst as the couple was last seen in their LaxmiPrayag Apartment in Wanjari Nagar on July 28 by neighbours. The day the incident took place, the couple’s son Mrunal (serving in a bank in Washim) was present in the house.

The neighbours did not know the couple was missing until cops started asking questions. The cops initially thought it was a simple case of domestic feud leading to the couple leaving the house. The couple had left home without any cash, mobile phones, ATM cards, and even medicines. The specs Bhaiyyasaheb regularly used were also found in the house.

However, the cops had left no stone unturned in searching the couple. Not only the city cops but the entire State police scanned all possible places to trace the couple since past 779 days. Police of other states have also been informed about the missing couple. However, cops are still clueless on whereabouts of the couple, their fate. The probing cops could only ascertain that the couple was tense soon after marriage of their son Mrunal. Mrunal’s wife had left the family home after a tiff with Vanita on July 24. Mrunal did not ask any of the neighbours or others about his parents for three days hours before he filed a missing complaint. Now, cops don’t rule out the couple meeting dreadful fate. It is unlikely the couple left home over a routine domestic argument.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, the top cop said that he has sought the detailed report of the matter, following the review process necessary actions shall be taken, assured Kumar.

– Ravikant Kamble