ZP members literally became contractors; ruling party, oppn members involved

Nagpur : The miraculous stories of goof ups being carried out by Zilla Parishad and its contractors are not new. Common people are also now aware of the methods used by contractors to get works. But if many Zilla Parishad members become contractors and get works in the name of others, what will be the quality of those works? If the quality of work is poor, then a serious question has arisen that who will hold these people accountable.

The Zilla Parishad works to deliver the various schemes implemented on behalf of the state government to the village level. On behalf of the Zilla Parishad, works such as road construction projects in rural areas, water supply schemes, construction of primary health centers, sewers, lamps, construction of community temples etc. are being carried out on a large scale. Contractors are appointed for these works by drawing tenders.

However, in recent times, there is a picture of Zilla Parishad members taking contracts in the name of someone else or their wife or close relatives. There are obvious facts that such members are inclined towards self-preservation rather than development of rural areas by becoming Zilla Parishad members.

