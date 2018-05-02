Moped rider rams parked truck in Wadi, dies

Nagpur: A haphazardly parked tipper truck claimed life of a moped rider in Wadi area here on Friday night. The careless driver of the truck has been arrested.

The accused driver, Vijay Ramlal Katote (40), resident of Isasani, near ZP School, Hingna Road, parked his tipper truck (MH-40/AK 7217) between Rashtradoot Farm House and PCI Petrol Pump, Waddhamna on Nagpur Amravati Road haphazardly around 8 pm on Friday. The driver had not kept the parking light or indicators switched on at the dark spot. During the same time, Tanuj Omprakash Baghel (29), resident of Modi Lane No. 3, near Durga Mandir, Sitabuldi, was riding on his Activa moped (MH-31/FD 8121) and passing through the spot. Tanuj failed to spot the parked truck and rammed his moped from behind with great impact. As a result, he suffered grievous injuries and was taken to Mayo Hospital by nearby people. However, Tanuj succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment around 10.30 pm.

Wadi PSI Deshmukh booked the accused truck driver Vijay Katote under Sections 279, 304(A) o0f the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.