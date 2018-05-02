Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Sat, Sep 7th, 2019

Moped rider rams parked truck in Wadi, dies

Nagpur: A haphazardly parked tipper truck claimed life of a moped rider in Wadi area here on Friday night. The careless driver of the truck has been arrested.

The accused driver, Vijay Ramlal Katote (40), resident of Isasani, near ZP School, Hingna Road, parked his tipper truck (MH-40/AK 7217) between Rashtradoot Farm House and PCI Petrol Pump, Waddhamna on Nagpur Amravati Road haphazardly around 8 pm on Friday. The driver had not kept the parking light or indicators switched on at the dark spot. During the same time, Tanuj Omprakash Baghel (29), resident of Modi Lane No. 3, near Durga Mandir, Sitabuldi, was riding on his Activa moped (MH-31/FD 8121) and passing through the spot. Tanuj failed to spot the parked truck and rammed his moped from behind with great impact. As a result, he suffered grievous injuries and was taken to Mayo Hospital by nearby people. However, Tanuj succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment around 10.30 pm.

Wadi PSI Deshmukh booked the accused truck driver Vijay Katote under Sections 279, 304(A) o0f the IPC read with Sections 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and arrested him. Further probe is underway.

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
JCI Nagpur Medico launches Mr. & Mrs. Medico 2019 event
Nagpur Crime News
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Maharashtra News
पवनी येथे नवीन विद्युत वितरण केंद्राचे थाटात उदघाटन
पवनी येथे नवीन विद्युत वितरण केंद्राचे थाटात उदघाटन
मौदा न.प. पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प शासनाची 14.73 कोटींना प्रशासकीय मान्यता पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिलेला शब्द पाळला
मौदा न.प. पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प शासनाची 14.73 कोटींना प्रशासकीय मान्यता पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिलेला शब्द पाळला
Hindi News
कृत्रिम तालाब में 4 दिनों में 1500 मूर्तियों का विसर्जन
कृत्रिम तालाब में 4 दिनों में 1500 मूर्तियों का विसर्जन
एसएनडीएल ने मीटर टेस्टिंग के पैसे तो लिए लेकिन महीने भर से नहीं किए गए चेक
एसएनडीएल ने मीटर टेस्टिंग के पैसे तो लिए लेकिन महीने भर से नहीं किए गए चेक
Trending News
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
PM Modi gives tight hug to emotional ISRO chief
Featured News
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
Video: Parents, locals rescue students stuck at K John Public School
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
PM’s Nagpur visit cancelled over heavy rain forecast
Trending In Nagpur
NOGS holds CRPF FOGSI-Joint Wellness Initiative-2019
NOGS holds CRPF FOGSI-Joint Wellness Initiative-2019
1500 Bappa idols immersed in artificial tanks in 4 days
1500 Bappa idols immersed in artificial tanks in 4 days
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Sakkardara cops arrest murder accused absconding for 5 years
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
Who ‘Red-flagged’ PM’s visit to Nagpur – Met Deptt or SPG?
कृत्रिम तालाब में 4 दिनों में 1500 मूर्तियों का विसर्जन
कृत्रिम तालाब में 4 दिनों में 1500 मूर्तियों का विसर्जन
मौदा न.प. पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प शासनाची 14.73 कोटींना प्रशासकीय मान्यता पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिलेला शब्द पाळला
मौदा न.प. पाणीपुरवठा प्रकल्प शासनाची 14.73 कोटींना प्रशासकीय मान्यता पालकमंत्र्यांनी दिलेला शब्द पाळला
एसएनडीएल ने मीटर टेस्टिंग के पैसे तो लिए लेकिन महीने भर से नहीं किए गए चेक
एसएनडीएल ने मीटर टेस्टिंग के पैसे तो लिए लेकिन महीने भर से नहीं किए गए चेक
रनाळाच्या विकासासाठी निधी कमी पडणार नाही पालकमंत्र्यांची गावकर्‍यांना ग्वाही
रनाळाच्या विकासासाठी निधी कमी पडणार नाही पालकमंत्र्यांची गावकर्‍यांना ग्वाही
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Nagpur Ladies Circle-50 celebrates Teachers Day
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Burglars strike at two houses in same building in Arya Nagar, booty worth Rs 3.62 lakh stolen
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145