Moon Sight : Nagpur witnesses last lunar eclipse of 2019

Nagpur: A wave of mixed feelings infused among the curious lot of Nagpur as some cast aspersions over it while few others curiously gauged this astronomical phenomena called lunar eclipse. Thanks to the clear skies in the city, at least 40% of eclipsed moon was seen from Nagpur.

A partial lunar eclipse was visible across South America, Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia on Wednesday. This was the last lunar eclipse of 2019 which was visible in parts of India. The next lunar eclipse will occur on January 10, 2020, followed by three more in the same year. However, this will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. The next partial lunar eclipse will be on November 19, 2021.

The partial lunar eclipse, which lasted around 2 hours and 58 minutes, started around 12.15am on July 17 in India. The maximum eclipse occured at 3am and ended at 5.30 am. The total duration of the eclipse was 5 hours and 34 minutes.

The last total lunar eclipse took place on January 21, 2019, and the next total lunar eclipse will be visible on May 26, 2021. T

Nagpurians put aside apprehensions

Keeping aside the belief that watching eclipse may harm eyes or affect one’s fortune, most of the Nagpurians ignored the superstitions associated with lunar eclipses.

However few chose to follow the traditional path of avoiding food kept during eclipse. Raman Science Centre and Planetarium had also made special arrangement to enjoy this celestial event and also appealed people to watch it from their own residence.