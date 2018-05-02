Monster truck leaves two B Pharm students injured in Kamptee

Nagpur: Recklessly driven truck carrying breakstone knocked two students in Kamptee on Tuesday evening. Fortunately, no casualty was reported in the incident. The students are pursuing B Pharm here.

The victims have been identified as Pawan Ramesh Rangdale (21) and Hritik Dilip Bhope (19).

Talking to Nagpur Today, New Kamptee Police Inspector (PI), Santosh Bakal said, both the boys escaped with injuries and were rushed to Chaudhary Hopital for primary healthcare.

“The boy was heading towards Dragon Palace Temple on their scooter (MH/31/Y/6952). This is when the truck carrying breakstone (MH/40/BL/2069) dashed them from behind. To avoid any mob fury, the cops cleared the traffic and moved the truck away from the spot. “We have booked the accused driver under relevant Sections of the IPC and seized the heavy vehicle” informed PI Bakal.