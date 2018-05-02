Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Wed, Jun 10th, 2020
    Monsoon Session Of Maharashtra Legislature To Be Postponed To August

    MUmbai : The Maharashtra government has decided to defer the monsoon session of the state Legislature, scheduled to start from June 22 earlier, to August 3 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, a government source said Tuesday. The session, which would take place in Mumbai, would be of short duration, about four to five days, the sourcesaid.

    The issue was discussed in the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he said, adding that a final decision would be taken after the meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) of both the houses of the legislature on Wednesday.

    The budget session had been cut short by week in March after the first coronavirus patients came to light in the state.

