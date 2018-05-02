BMC Deputy Commissioner Shirish Dixit dies of coronavirus

Mumabai : Shirish Dixit – the deputy commissioner of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, who was forefront at battling the coronavirus in Mumbai has succumbed to the Chinese pandemic on Tuesday.

According to the reports, the 55-year-old Deputy Municipal Commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had tested positive for coronavirus only on a day before but was asymptomatic.

Shirish Dixit was the chief engineer of the water supply project and his department was responsible for ensuring a smooth supply of water to Mumbai. Dixit also held the additional charge of the special engineering department.

Dixit had played a key role in the setting up of coronavirus facilities such as the NSCI Dome and at the Race Course.

On Monday morning, the family members of Dixit had called health services after he was feeling unwell. By the time the team arrived at his Mahim home, the BMC official had died.

Reportedly, a total of 55 BMC employees have died in the city because of coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Mumbai coronavirus tally reached a total of 51,100 positive coronavirus cases. The death toll in Mumbai has reached 1760.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has recorded 120 coronavirus death in the state as it crossed the 90,000 cases mark. The death toll in the state is 3,289.