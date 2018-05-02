Monsoon session likely to begin on September 10

The monsoon session of Parliament is likely to begin from September 10, Thursday, and will last four weeks.

Given the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a host of social distancing protocols to be practised, as well as curtailment in many features so as to keep interactions to the minimum.

There is likely to be no Question Hour and the daily session will be from 11 am to 4 pm. Attendance will be via face recognition software. Only MPs will be allowed into the House, through two gates, and no visitors and former MPs will be permitted. Sanitisers will be provided at all entry and exit points, and face masks will be compulsory.

ANI reports that the sittings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are likely to be held on an alternate day basis.

“Both Houses will meet physically. Lok Sabha proceedings are likely to run from Lok Sabha hall, Rajya Sabha hall and Central Hall. While Rajya Sabha proceedings would be held from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha halls including the lobby. However, the final decision is yet to be taken regarding the seating arrangements,” the news agency reported.