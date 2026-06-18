Brahmapuri tops the chart at 42.8°C as IMD sees no major rainfall and little respite from heat and humidity before June 23

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Nagpur: With June already halfway through and the much-awaited monsoon yet to arrive in full force, residents of Nagpur and the wider Vidarbha region are grappling with relentless heat and rising humidity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has indicated that there is little chance of significant relief over the next four days, with maximum temperatures expected to hover around the 40-degree Celsius mark.

Meteorologists attribute the delayed progress of the southwest monsoon to the prevailing El Niño conditions, which have slowed the advancement of rain-bearing systems across the country. Under normal circumstances, Vidarbha would have witnessed widespread rainfall by this stage of June. However, the monsoon has stalled over parts of Maharashtra, prolonging summer-like conditions across the region.

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According to weather experts, an upper-air cyclonic circulation is currently active over East Vidarbha and adjoining Chhattisgarh. While the system is generating cloud formation and moisture in the atmosphere, conditions are still not conducive for widespread monsoon rainfall.

Monsoon may remain elusive till June 23

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The weather department has forecast continued cloud movement over Nagpur and nearby districts until June 23. While isolated areas may receive light showers or brief spells of rain, there are no indications of a vigorous monsoon onset in the immediate future.

As a result, residents are likely to continue facing a combination of intense sunshine, high temperatures and uncomfortable humidity levels over the coming days.

Brahmapuri hottest in Vidarbha

Several districts in Vidarbha recorded temperatures above 40°C on Wednesday, with Brahmapuri emerging as the hottest location in the region.

City Maximum Temperature

Brahmapuri 42.8°C

Chandrapur 41.2°C

Gondia 41.2°C

Akola 41.0°C

Gadchiroli 40.6°C

Wardha 40.5°C

Nagpur 40.0°C

Bhandara 40.0°C

Humidity adds to discomfort

The scorching conditions persisted throughout Wednesday, with strong sunshine dominating most of the day. Although clouds appeared in the evening, they failed to bring any rainfall. Even after sunset, residents reported little relief as humidity levels remained elevated.

Humidity was recorded at 44 per cent in the morning and stood at 39 per cent in the evening, contributing to a sticky and uncomfortable atmosphere.

The delayed arrival of the monsoon has not only intensified discomfort among residents but also raised concerns among farmers awaiting rainfall for agricultural activities. With no major weather system likely to bring widespread rain immediately, Vidarbha appears set to endure a few more days of oppressive heat before the monsoon finally gathers momentum.

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