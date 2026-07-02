Hotel Heritage Hookah Parlour Raided in Nagpur; 45 Detained, Owner and Manager Booked

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Nagpur, July 2: In a major crackdown on illegal hookah parlours, the Nagpur City Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Squad raided a hookah parlour operating at Hotel Heritage, detaining 45 people, including 36 men and nine women, during the operation.

The raid was conducted on July 1 based on specific intelligence received by the Anti-Narcotics Squad. The operation was carried out under the guidance of the Nagpur Police Commissioner, Joint Commissioner of Police, Additional Commissioner of Police (Crime), and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Detection).

During the raid, police seized 13 hookah pots along with other hookah-related equipment valued at approximately ₹23,000.

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The owner and manager of Hotel Heritage have been booked under the provisions of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (COTPA) Act for allegedly operating the hookah parlour.

Police also collected samples from the hookah material using a drug testing kit at the spot to determine whether any narcotic substances had been used. Further action will be taken based on the forensic examination of the samples.

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According to officials, the operation was part of the Nagpur Police’s ongoing drive against illegal hookah parlours and violations of tobacco and narcotics laws. The raid was carried out following confidential inputs developed by the Anti-Narcotics Squad.

Police said the overall operation resulted in the seizure of material collectively valued at ₹3.57 lakh, while further investigation into the case is underway.



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