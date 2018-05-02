Monsoon Flower Show delights nature lovers in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nature lovers in the city went ecstatic after cherishing the flowery treat being provided by Nagpur Garden Club in the Monsoon Flower Show held on Sunday at Wankhede Hall. The show was held in memory of Kusumtai Wankhede.

The visitors to the Flower Show were delighted to witness a variety of blooming varieties of roses in their mesmerising colours and an array of other seasonal and perennial species of plants.

The Monsoon Flower Show and Indoor and House Plants Show was being organised jointly by Nagpur Garden Club and ‘The Hitavada’ newspaper.