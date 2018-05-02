Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Monsoon Flower Show delights nature lovers in Nagpur

Nagpur: Nature lovers in the city went ecstatic after cherishing the flowery treat being provided by Nagpur Garden Club in the Monsoon Flower Show held on Sunday at Wankhede Hall. The show was held in memory of Kusumtai Wankhede.

The visitors to the Flower Show were delighted to witness a variety of blooming varieties of roses in their mesmerising colours and an array of other seasonal and perennial species of plants.

The Monsoon Flower Show and Indoor and House Plants Show was being organised jointly by Nagpur Garden Club and ‘The Hitavada’ newspaper.

