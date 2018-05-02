Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Miscreants torch two cars in Lakadganj, Jaripatka

Nagpur: In two cases of arson reported under Lakadganj and Jaripatka police station, some unidentified miscreants torched Mahendra Xylo and Bolero vehicles respectively and damaged property worth Rs 73,000 in the wee hours of Monday.

In first incident, Lakadganj constable Mahendra Mahadevrao Kshirsagar was on night duty when he found a Xylo car burning near Dighorikar Chowk at around 3 am.

Subsequently, the cop alerted Fire Department and with the help of fire-fighters doused the fire. Kshirsagar also found a Mahendra Scorpio car (MH/40/AC/1822) which was almost set ablaze by miscreants.

However, the cop along with Fire Department managed to save the other car, though property loss worth Rs 60,000 reported in this incident

In second incident reported under Jaripatka police, Surendra Shankarrao Bagde (40), a resident of Nalanda Nagar had gone to attend a birthday party on Sunday night.

However, when he got back at around 12.30 am he found his Mahendra Bolero pick up van (MH/35/K/907) parked in the corner set on fire. Following the incident, Bagde approached Jaripatka police station and filed a complaint.

All the accused have been booked under Sections 435, 427 of the IPC and are being searched.

