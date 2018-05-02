Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Brimming Gorewada Lake depicts a pleasant look

Nagpur: City’s Gorewada Lake depicted a pleasant look as good spell of rain filled it to the brim. More rains in coming days could trigger overflow much to the joy of citizens in general and nature lovers in particular.

The city and its surrounding areas including catchment areas of Gorewada Lake have been receiving good rain in the past many days. The spell of incessant rains increased the water level in the lake to the full.

The lake is major drinking water source for Nagpur. Gorewada Lake is utilised as reservoir. More rain in coming days is likely to see the lake overflowing.

