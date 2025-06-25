Monsoon blues: Jungle Safari suspended in Pench, Bor, Umred-Karhandla from July 1

Advertisement



Nagpur: In view of the monsoon season and the crucial wildlife breeding period, Jungle Safari activities in core areas of Pench Tiger Reserve, Bor Tiger Reserve, and Umred-Paoni-Karhandla Wildlife Sanctuary will remain suspended for tourists from July 1, 2025, until further orders. The decision has been taken in accordance with the guidelines issued by the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), New Delhi, to ensure minimal disturbance to wildlife during this sensitive period.

A press release issued by Dr. Kishor S. Mankar, Chief Conservator of Forests and Field Director of Pench Tiger Reserve, Nagpur, stated that the annual closure aims to allow free movement and natural activities of wild animals, especially during their breeding season.

However, to offer nature enthusiasts a limited experience, jungle safari in the buffer zones of Pench Tiger Reserve will be permitted through Paoni (Unified Control) Tourism Gate and Surewani Tourism Gate. This facility will be available in an offline mode only, the press release clarified.

The forest department has urged tourists to cooperate with the restrictions and support the conservation efforts during the monsoon season.