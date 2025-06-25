Maha Govt clears Rs 20,000 crore to acquire land for Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway

Advertisement



Nagpur/Mumbai: The Maharashtra Cabinet on Tuesday approved land acquisition and planning for the proposed Nagpur-Goa Shaktipeeth Expressway, reviving a project that had previously been halted due to farmer protests in Kolhapur.

In the Cabinet meeting, the government approved a financial provision of Rs 20,000 crore specifically for project planning and land acquisition. The project will be implemented through a state-run infrastructure corporation, with the land acquisition and initial planning process to be overseen by the Public Works Department (PWD).

The proposed 802-km high-speed corridor, officially known as the Maharashtra Shaktipeeth Mahamarg, will connect Pavnar in Wardha district to Patradevi in Sindhudurg, near the Maharashtra-Goa border. Once completed, the expressway will span the length of the state, linking 18 major pilgrimage destinations, including three-and-a-half Shaktipeeths, two Jyotirlingas, and spiritual centres such as Pandharpur and Ambajogai, cutting across 11 districts of the state.

The Cabinet’s decision comes nearly six months after the Devendra Fadnavis-led government formally revived the project in January 2025, following a period of uncertainty. The previous Mahayuti Government, under then CM Eknath Shinde, in June 2024 put the project on hold after mounting opposition from farmers and political leaders, including members of the ruling coalition.

The primary concern was the large-scale acquisition of private agricultural land. Of the 8,419 hectares required for the project, nearly 8,100 hectares belong to individual farmers. Protests, particularly in Kolhapur and surrounding sugar belt districts, gained momentum, prompting the then government to place the project in abeyance.

Just days after being sworn in, CM Fadnavis directed the PWD to resume work on the corridor, signalling renewed political will to push forward with one of the state’s most ambitious greenfield infrastructure projects.

Beyond transportation, the Shaktipeeth Expressway is being positioned as a religious and cultural corridor aimed at enhancing pilgrimage connectivity across Vidarbha, Marathwada, and western Maharashtra. The expressway will pass through Wardha, Yavatmal, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani, Latur, Beed, Dharashiv, Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sindhudurg.

While Rs 20,000 crore has now been allocated for land acquisition and planning, the entire project cost is estimated at around Rs 80,000 crore. Officials say the project will significantly reduce travel time, boost tourism, and support local economies in regions that remain underdeveloped or poorly connected by rail and road.

Last week, Chief Minister Fadnavis had directed the Finance Department to allocate Rs 12,000 crore required in connection with land acquisition for the proposed Shaktipeeth Expressway.

“Delays in projects lead to major cost escalations. All agencies concerned have been assigned specific timelines, and strict adherence to these is necessary. The land acquisition process must be treated with seriousness and executed in mission mode,” he said.

CM Fadnavis, who has been a strong advocate of the Shaktipeeth Expressway, claimed the project will open up new opportunities and transform the state.

He clarified that the government will not force the project on anyone, saying that the government will sit and understand the issues of farmers. While a section of farmers is protesting, another lot has plans to have gatherings to show their support for the project, he noted.