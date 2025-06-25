2 kids hurt as tree collapses in Nagpur Police Line quarters

Advertisement



Nagpur: A tree collapsed on Quarter No. 94 in the Nagpur Police Line premises on Tuesday afternoon, injuring two young children who were playing nearby. The incident has raised serious questions about the lack of emergency response within the secured area.

According to sources, the tree fell suddenly during the day, and the two injured children were immediately rushed for treatment. Fortunately, their injuries were not life-threatening, but the fallen tree remained on the spot throughout the day without being removed.

Concerned residents of the Police Line reported the matter to senior officials, including the HQ in-charge, but no prompt action was taken, despite repeated complaints. The residents expressed disappointment over the indifference shown by the administration, especially considering that the area houses families of police personnel.

Locals are now demanding that the Nagpur Police Headquarters take swift action to remove hazardous trees and ensure better maintenance of the premises to prevent such incidents in the future.