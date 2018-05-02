Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Fri, Jun 12th, 2020
    Monsoon arrives in Maharashtra

    Mumbai to receive rain by weekend

    Mumbai: While Mumbai missed its date with the monsoon on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department declared its onset over parts of south Konkan and south-central Maharashtra. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy rainfall in south Konkan region between Friday and Sunday, along with downpour at isolated places in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar over the weekend.

    KS Hosalikar, deputy directorgeneral, western region, IMD, said the monsoon onset line passes through Harnai in Ratnagiri district and Solapur district. The conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in some more parts of Maharashtra over the next 48 hours. A warning for heavy rainfall has been issued, he said.

    On Thursday, rains lashed some parts of coastal Sindhudurg district, which is located at the southern end of Maharashtra, including Amboli, Vengurla and other neighbouring areas. The progression of the monsoon towards Mumbai has been delayed because of a slowdown in the weather system over the Bay of Bengal, said an IMD official.

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation last week issued an advisory, fearing a rise in monsoon-related diseases in addition to coronavirus cases. It asked citizens to visit nearby clinics or inform community health volunteers if they experience symptoms like fever with chills, joint pains, rashes, cough, breathlessness, diarrhoea, vomiting and sore throat. The civic body also appealed to citizens to keep the premises of their residential buildings and surrounding areas clean, to prevent breeding of mosquitoes in any discarded articles.

