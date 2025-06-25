Mitrangan and MOIL Lead Drug Awareness Campaign Across Mines on International Day Against Drug Abuse

Advertisement



Drug Awareness campaign organized by Mitrangan De-Addiction and Rehabilitation Centre, Godhani, Nagpur and MOIL (Manganese Ore India Limited) on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

The drug awareness campaign was conducted across Three Mine’s locations in Vidarbha and Madhya Pradesh ( GumGoan Mine , Chikla Mine & Tirodi Mine ) , where employees of MOIL actively participated.

The sessions were designed to raise awareness among industrial workers about the harmful impact of drug use and the importance of mental health and conscious living.

Mr. Kartik Iyer, Project Director, Mitrangan De-Addiction Centre, addressed the workers with insights into the psychological and emotional consequences of drug addiction, while underlining the need for early identification, treatment, and community support. He emphasized that addiction silently destroys individuals and families, and it is vital to approach it with empathy and informed guidance.

Dr. Amit Tiwari Chief Medical Superintendent for MOIL Limited spoke about the corporate and health risks associated with substance abuse, stressing the importance of workplace wellness and encouraging employees to take preventive measures and seek professional help when needed.

Mr. Prashant Raut Patil, Secretary of Mitrangan, highlighted the role of grassroots engagement and ongoing education, motivating attendees to lead change within their families and communities by spreading awareness.

Mr. Manoj Jawade, Counsellor at Mitrangan, also spoke during the event, sharing his practical experience in handling addiction cases and the importance of consistent counselling in long-term recovery.

The program saw active participation and support from:

Mr. Vinod Kumar , Counsellor, Mitrangan De- Addiction & Rehabilitation Centre

, Counsellor, Mitrangan De- Addiction & Rehabilitation Centre Mr. Saurabh Sharma , Counsellor, Mitrangan De- Addiction & Rehabilitation Centre

, Counsellor, Mitrangan De- Addiction & Rehabilitation Centre Team members from MOIL who facilitated and coordinated the sessions effectively.

The initiative was well-received and appreciated by the participants, reinforcing the importance of public-private partnerships in building a drug-free and mentally resilient workforce.

Observed globally on 26th June, the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking serves as a powerful reminder of the collective responsibility we share in combating substance abuse. The initiative undertaken by Mitrangan De-Addiction & Rehabilitation Centre, Godhani, Nagpur, reflects its continued commitment toward creating a drug-free society through awareness, counselling, rehabilitation, and compassionate outreach.

Established as a holistic healing centre, Mitrangan has been at the forefront of de-addiction efforts in the Vidarbha region, working with individuals and families affected by substance abuse. Through its team of trained counsellors, awareness drives, and recovery programs, Mitrangan continues to inspire transformation and second chances in the lives of many.