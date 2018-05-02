MOMS production screens movie “Chappak” for school children, specially abled women

Nagpur: The audience of around 300 comprising school children, differently able girls, blind girls assembled at Buty Cineplex on Saturday for special screening of movie Chappak starting Deepika Padukone. The event conducted by Moms production received tremendous response.

The free movie screening conceptualized and initiated by Sunny Francis who has till date shown movies Sultan, Toilet – ek prem katha, Sachin the million dream, Dhoni – untold story, Surma, Gold, Super 30, Sand ki aankh wherein more than 5000 girls were benefitted.

This noble initiative was supported by Maharashtra Police and before screening all the audience were guided by Nagpur Police Officers Rekha Bhawre, API, Vishal Mane- API , Indian Cyclist- Amit Samarth. Special Guest: Anand Bankar, Niharika Singh, Amit Bhure, Dr. Arvinder Kaur, Adv. Nadita Tripathi, Jigyasa , Rahul Buty Supported by Buty Cineplex,

On this occassion Mom’s Production has also launched “Search for the Bravest Girl” at the hands of dignitaries wherein all the girls and boys are going to take pledge to raise voice against eve teasing and molestation observed in any form.

Team Members Robin Francis, Pratik Shardhey, Ritesh Gaikwad, Alfiya Sheik, Sumeet Shinghapure, Rekha arkhel, samir sheikh, Amrita, Yash Dastoor, Rohit Lanjewar, Jasmine Tiwary, Akshay Narnawre, Team RAC, worked hard to make this event a grant success.