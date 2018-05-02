Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mayor Sandip Joshi may seek CBI, CID probe if shooters not caught till Jan 31

    Nagpur: If the assailants who opened fire were not found till January 31, 2020, I will seek CBI or CID’s intervention into the matter and after the discussion with senior leaders, I will file a petition in the High Court, Mayor Sandip Joshi told Nagpur Today over a phone call here on Saturday. Mayor Joshi also expressed his family’s concern as the perpetrators of the incident were not found yet by Nagpur Police.

    “Nagpur Police are leaving no stone unturned in the probe. Two of the top officials of the Nagpur Police Department are continuously in my contact. Recently the sketches of the men who doled out threats via letters have also been made public by the cops. I have full trust on the police administration. If given more time they will definitely nab the accused,” the Mayor further asserted.

    Nagpur Police on their toes: CP Upadhayay

    Speaking to Nagpur Today, the Commissioner of Police, Dr Bhushan Kumar Upadhayay said, “Nagpur Police have been searching day and night for the assailants. The sleuths of Crime Branch are also investigating the confidential information. Some suspects are undergoing through inquiry. Will nab the culprits soon,” assured the Top-cop.

    Mayor Joshi had a narrow escape when two bike-born men fired at his car on Wardha road in the late hours of December 17, 2019. The incident occurred in the midnight, when Joshi was driving home along his friends after celebrating his 24thwedding anniversary. The incident sparked sensation across the country as it was reported amid Winter Session of the State Legislature.

    Earlier, Mayor Joshi had received two letters in the Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s complaint boxes, threatening him with dire consequences over removal encroachment in the city. The Mayor’s official vehicle a Toyota Fortuner was also stolen from his home but found within a day.

    – Ravikant Kamble

