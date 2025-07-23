Futala Lake wall collapse exposes criminal negligence of heritage site

Advertisement



Nagpur: The alarming collapse of the historic Bhonsala-era retaining wall at Futala Lake near Vayusena Nagar has once again laid bare the sheer apathy and criminal negligence of the local administration towards one of Nagpur’s most iconic heritage sites. The wall, part of the Grade-I heritage-listed lake precinct, caved in a couple of days ago, threatening public safety and raising fears of flooding during the ongoing monsoon season.

Despite Futala Lake being declared a Grade-I heritage structure, the highest protection status for structures of national or historic importance, in the State Government’s gazette notification dated October 18, 2003, authorities have brazenly ignored its upkeep. Cracks had developed across the retaining wall due to years of neglect, and its collapse was just a disaster waiting to happen.

The collapse highlights not only the utter failure of the Nagpur Improvement Trust (NIT) but also the shortsightedness of multiple government agencies that have choked the lake from all sides with unrestrained construction and encroachments. Once known for its scenic charm and historical legacy, Futala Lake is now fast losing its identity under the weight of concrete.

In a glaring example of misplaced priorities, the NIT pumped in Rs 4.5 crore for “beautification” of the lake, conveniently skipping the crucial structural strengthening of the heritage retaining wall under the pretext of its protected status. Shockingly, they went ahead with building a viewers’ gallery on the eastern side without fortifying the very wall that holds the lake together—an unforgivable oversight that now endangers both the structure and its visitors.

This is not the first time tragedy has loomed large here. A similar collapse of the wall near Vayusena Nagar had occurred during a previous monsoon, but the lessons went unheeded. Currently, the City Police have cordoned off the damaged section with barricades, fearing accidents due to the high footfall during the rainy season.

Adding to the mockery, the Musical Fountain, which was constructed at great expense, now lies defunct due to technical failures. Meanwhile, the newly constructed gallery is obstructing the natural view of the lake for visitors, further diminishing the aesthetic and cultural value of the site.

Environmental experts, including CSIR-NEERI, had already warned that rampant construction around the lake could cause irreversible damage. These warnings, too, were swept under the carpet. Now, with the 10-day Ganesh Chaturthi festival approaching—during which Futala is the only lake allowing idol immersion in artificial tanks—the risk of overcrowding at a structurally compromised site has become a pressing safety concern.

The question that remains is: How many more warnings and collapses will it take before the authorities wake up to their duty of preserving Nagpur’s heritage and ensuring public safety?