    Published On : Fri, Apr 24th, 2020
    Happening Nagpur | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

    Mohta family distributes food items to needy persons, water to on duty police personnel during lockdown

    Nagpur : Since the last one month or so the city along with the rest of the country is in a state of lockdown in order to contain the spread the Coronavirus epidemic in the country. This lockdown has created an adverse situation for daily wage earners and other needy persons who are left without a source of livelihood under these circumstances.

    City based Mohta family who are basically from business background, have rendered invaluable help to the needy persons in various parts of the city in these trying circumstances and have been providing food items to them ever since the commencement of the lockdown.

    In addition they have also been rendering help to the police personnel deployed at various parts of the city who are implementing the lockdown and keeping a strict vigil on citizens movement in these extremely hot and dehydrating weather conditions by giving them water and soft drinks.

    Since the last one month or so, Sneha Mohta, Radhika Mohta and Shyama Mohta have been undertaking this noble humanitarian initiative and their efforts have drawn praise from one and all. City journalist and social worker Soumyajit Thakur too countribued for the noble cause.

