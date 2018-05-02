Corona in Nagpur: Cases jump to 104, 17 treated

Nagpur: After a brief pause, the cases of novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) again picked up a pace in Orange City with total six cases reportedly tested positive for virus borne disease on Friday. In Nagpur, the cases rose to 104. Though, 17 patients who have been successfully treated were also discharged from the Government Hospitals. Currently, as many as 86 patients are going through the treatment of the virus borne disease.

Centre says 1,752 new COVID-19 cases, 37 deaths reported in 24 hours; total cases jump to 23,452, toll at 724

The Union health ministry, in its 5 pm update on Friday, said that 1,752 new COVID-19 cases and 37 deaths were reported across the country in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases rises to 23,452, including 17,915 active cases, 4813 cured and 724 deaths.

Dr VK Paul, Niti Aayog member and Chairman of Empowered Group 1 on Friday said, “Our analysis shows lockdown has been effective in slowing the doubling rate of COVID and saved lives. The lockdown decision was timely as the around 23,000 cases in India today could have been 73,000.”

In the briefing of the Union health ministy at 4 pm on Friday, ministry joint secretary Lav Aggarwal was quoted as saying that in last 24 hours, 1,684 COVID-19 positive cases have been reported across the country, which takes the total number of cases to 23,077.

“Our recovery rate is 20.57 percent,” he said.

Punya Salila Srivastava, Union Home Ministry, on Friday said, “Apart from six Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCT) constituted earlier, the Home Ministry today constituted four additional IMCTs, each headed by an Additional Secretary-level officer, to Ahmedabad, Surat, Hyderabad and Chennai.”