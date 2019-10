Nagpur: Mohan Bhagwat is the Sarsanghchalak of the Hindu nationalist organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh based in India. He was chosen as the successor to K. S. Sudarshan in March 2009.

He has reached his polling station in Ngapur early morning to exercise his right to franchise in Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2019.

Bhagwat also appealed to the masses to step out and cast their votes in large numbers.