Published On : Fri, Sep 6th, 2019
Modi to witness final descent of Chandrayaan-2

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday visit Indian Research Space Organisation Headquarters at Bengaluru to witness the final descent of Chandrayaan 2 to the lunar south Pole, an official statement said.

“The PM will be interacting with the winners of the Space Quiz conducted for students of Class 8 to 10 across India during the event,” it said. Modi’s visit to the ISRO would be a boost to the morale of the Indian Space Scientists and an inspiration for the young to develop an innovative mind and inquiring spirit, it added.

The PM has termed Chandrayaan 2 Mission as “Indian at heart, Indian in spirit!”

Outlining the significance of the mission for the common Indian citizens, he said, “What would make every Indian overjoyed is the fact that it is a fully indigenous mission.”

India’s moon lander Vikram is all set to land on the moon during wee hours on September 7.

“The lander will be subjected to a powered descent towards the lunar terrain between 1 am and 2 am which will lead the probe to touch down on the floor between 1.30 am and 2.30 am,” the ISRO said.

After about four hours of landing, Vikram will allow the rover Pragyaan to roll out from it and do the probing of the lunar soil.

