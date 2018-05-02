23 fined for drinking at public hotels, dhabhas

Nagpur: Atleast 23 people including owners and managers of Hotel Payal at Hingna T Point and Veera Da Dhabha on Amravati road were slapped challan of Rs 3000 each for allowing to consume alcohol without licence.

Excise Inspector Balasaheb Patil, Assistant Inspector Shailesh Aajmire and staff conducted the surprise inspection on Thursday night and found 19 men enjoying drinks in the public place.

Following which the sleuths of Excise Department also made case against owners and managers of the two hotels. Following which the court has slapped challan of Rs 3000 each to the 23 accused.

The drive was supervised under the guidance of Excise Superintendent Pramod Sonwane.