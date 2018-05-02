Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Published On : Fri, Oct 11th, 2019
Modi to campaign in Sakoli on Oct 13

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be campaigning in poll-bound Maharashtra from October 13 to October 18 to guide and encourage candidates of Bharatiya Janata Party.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani said: “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra from October 13 to October 18 to guide the BJP workers contesting in the Assembly polls.”

Giving details of the Prime Minister’s visit, she said that on October 13, he will conduct election rally in Jalgaon and Sakoli. While on October 16, he is scheduled to attend three programmes at Akola, Panvel and Partur, the Prime Minister will conduct public rallies in Pune Satara and Worli on October 17.

He will visit Mumbai on October 18, the Union Minister said, adding that BJP Maharashtra unit is thrilled to know that the prime minister is arriving in Mumbai to guide them.

Hailing Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Irani said: “Fadnavis-led government has worked for the welfare of farmers and it has waived loan amount of Rs 25,000 crore. In 15 years, the previous government did crop insurance of Rs 7,670 crore while the BJP government gave farmers the crop insurance of Rs 21,950 crore.”

She said that the BJP has invested around Rs 1.5 lakh crore in the farming sector in the state.

The results of single-phase assembly polls in Maharashtra will be announced on October 24

