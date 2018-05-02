Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |
Published On : Tue, Oct 1st, 2019
National News / News 2 | By Nagpur Today Nagpur News

Modi to address 10 rallies in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least 10 rallies for the assembly election campaign in Maharashtra, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Tuesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold around 20 rallies across the state, the leader said, requesting anonymity.

The state, where the saffron party is hoping to retain power in alliance with the Shiv Sena, will go to the polls on October 21.

“We are planning to hold some 10 rallies of the prime minister, and Shah is scheduled to address 20 rallies,” the leader said.

Several other senior party leaders too will hit the campaign trail, he added.

Happening Nagpur
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
Colour of love on Day 3 in the air @ Jalsa 2019
First ever Indoor Garba marks Day 2 of Jalsa 2019
First ever Indoor Garba marks Day 2 of Jalsa 2019
Nagpur Crime News
Notorious vehicle lifter arrested by Mankapur cops
Notorious vehicle lifter arrested by Mankapur cops
Married woman ends life by jumping from building in Hudkeshwar
Married woman ends life by jumping from building in Hudkeshwar
Maharashtra News
रामनगर, रामदासपेठ येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
रामनगर, रामदासपेठ येथील वीज पुरवठा बुधवारी बंद राहणार
मनपाच्या सेवेतून २४ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी निवृत्त
मनपाच्या सेवेतून २४ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी निवृत्त
Hindi News
जीतो व भारतीय जैन संगठन का स्वास्थ्य शिविर सफल
जीतो व भारतीय जैन संगठन का स्वास्थ्य शिविर सफल
वेकोलि में राजभाषा पखवाड़ा संपन्न
वेकोलि में राजभाषा पखवाड़ा संपन्न
Trending News
”Bharat Hindu Rashtra hai”, RSS chief”s stunning declaration
”Bharat Hindu Rashtra hai”, RSS chief”s stunning declaration
Assembly polls: BJP candidates for all Nagpur seats declared, see list here
Assembly polls: BJP candidates for all Nagpur seats declared, see list here
Featured News
Girish Pandav from Nagpur South, Vikash Thakre from West in Congress Second List
Girish Pandav from Nagpur South, Vikash Thakre from West in Congress Second List
Modi to address 10 rallies in Maharashtra
Modi to address 10 rallies in Maharashtra
Trending In Nagpur
Girish Pandav from Nagpur South, Vikash Thakre from West in Congress Second List
Girish Pandav from Nagpur South, Vikash Thakre from West in Congress Second List
जीतो व भारतीय जैन संगठन का स्वास्थ्य शिविर सफल
जीतो व भारतीय जैन संगठन का स्वास्थ्य शिविर सफल
“Determination and Positive Thinking ensures Success despite all Odds – Mr. Ashok Munne
“Determination and Positive Thinking ensures Success despite all Odds – Mr. Ashok Munne
मनपाच्या सेवेतून २४ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी निवृत्त
मनपाच्या सेवेतून २४ अधिकारी व कर्मचारी निवृत्त
२ ऑक्टोबरला प्लास्टिक निर्मूलनासाठी ‘इंडिया प्लॉग रन
२ ऑक्टोबरला प्लास्टिक निर्मूलनासाठी ‘इंडिया प्लॉग रन
कार्यकर्ता हरला आणि मित्र जिंकला- आमदार सुधाकर कोहळे
कार्यकर्ता हरला आणि मित्र जिंकला- आमदार सुधाकर कोहळे
वेकोलि में राजभाषा पखवाड़ा संपन्न
वेकोलि में राजभाषा पखवाड़ा संपन्न
२ ऑक्टोबरला प्लास्टिक निर्मूलनासाठी ‘इंडिया प्लॉग रन’
२ ऑक्टोबरला प्लास्टिक निर्मूलनासाठी ‘इंडिया प्लॉग रन’
NMC to organise ‘India Plog Run’ on Gandhi Jayanti to achieve complete plastic ban
NMC to organise ‘India Plog Run’ on Gandhi Jayanti to achieve complete plastic ban
सीएमपीडीआई क्षेत्रीय संस्थान नागपुर मे ‘फाईट अग्नेस्ट सिंगल युज प्लास्टीक’ विषय पर सेमिनार संपन्न
सीएमपीडीआई क्षेत्रीय संस्थान नागपुर मे ‘फाईट अग्नेस्ट सिंगल युज प्लास्टीक’ विषय पर सेमिनार संपन्न
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145