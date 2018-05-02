Modi to address 10 rallies in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address at least 10 rallies for the assembly election campaign in Maharashtra, a Bharatiya Janata Party leader said on Tuesday.

Union home minister Amit Shah will hold around 20 rallies across the state, the leader said, requesting anonymity.

The state, where the saffron party is hoping to retain power in alliance with the Shiv Sena, will go to the polls on October 21.

“We are planning to hold some 10 rallies of the prime minister, and Shah is scheduled to address 20 rallies,” the leader said.

Several other senior party leaders too will hit the campaign trail, he added.