First ever Indoor Garba marks Day 2 of Jalsa 2019

The rhythmic clashing of Dandiya sticks like always was central to the celebration as hundreds performed Garba on Day 2 of Jalsa 2019 organized at Chattarpur Farms. Garba is the heart and soul of expression of Navratri’s auspicious days. For the first time Jalsa conducted Indoor Garba. The women were wearing traditional attires such as colorful embroidered cholis, ghagras and bandhani dupattas dazzling mirror work with heavy jewellery. While men were complimenting them in their special attire comprising turbans and kedias. With sparkles of cheer and gaiety all around Jalsa has been considered as hottest Garba venue for this year.

– By Farhan Kazi