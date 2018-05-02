Notorious vehicle lifter arrested by Mankapur cops

Nagpur: Mankapur police rounded up a notorious vehicle lifter and recovered five stolen two-wheelers from his possession.

Following a lead provided by one of the complainants who suspected a without number Activa moped as his own, cops launched search of the accused vehicle lifter. Acting on secret inputs, a team of Mankapur police zeroed in on the suspect Sheikh Sajid alias Monu Sheikh Saeed (31), resident of Tajnagar Slums, near cooler factory, Mankapur.

The accused used to repair Honda company’s two-wheelers. During the interrogation, the accused initially tried to mislead cops. But when he was brought to police station and subjected to intense grilling, he confessed stealing four Activa mopeds from Mankapur area and one Activa from Ajni jurisdiction.

The accused Sheikh Sajid alias Monu Sheikh Saeed was booked under relevant sections of IPC and placed under arrest. Cops have recovered five stolen Activa mopeds collectively worth Rs 1.47 lakh from his possession.

The arrest was made by Senior PI Wazir Sheikh, ASI Dnyaneshwar Shede, head constable Rameshwar Gite, NPCs Santosh Rathod, Rajesh Warthi, sepoys Hitesh Farkude, drivers Anil Mishra, Azmat Sheikh under the guidance of DCP Zone 2 Vinita Shahu and ACP Rekha Bhavre.