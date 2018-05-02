Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

| | Contact: 8407908145 |

‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370

Nagpur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for revoking Article 370 of the Constitution of India, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir and applauded the government for showing courage.

Greeting people during the Independence Day celebrations at the RSS headquarters in Maharashtra, Bhagwat said, “People say about the Prime Minister that ‘woh hain to mumkin hai’ (if he is there, everything is possible), which is “not wrong”. There is a belief that if people are determined, they “can make the impossible possible,” he added.

The RSS Chief went on to point out that said Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 could be revoked because the entire society showed determination and that it was a long pending demand. He lauded Narendra Modi’s leadership and “willpower” for taking such a decision

He also said that now people of Jammu and Kashmir will have equal opportunities just like any other citizens of this country.

Earlier also, the RSS had hailed the Centre’s decision on abrogating the special status of the Valley. Welcoming the decision whole-heartedly, Indresh Kumar of the Muslim Rashtriya Manch (MRM) of RSS had said, ” Today’s government has done a Himalayan task. It is a big achievement of the country’s unity. Because the then Nehru government took the Kashmir issue to the United Nations, this issue was escalated. It was a big mistake of Pandit Nehru and Congress.”

Happening Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Makeup Seminar organized by Bmakeover
Nagpur Crime News
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Denied money for liquor, man slits friends’ throat in Jaripatka
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Rashly driven truck knocks man dead in Nandanvan
Maharashtra News
दुचाकी सह जुगार खेळताना बारा आरोपीना अटक
दुचाकी सह जुगार खेळताना बारा आरोपीना अटक
जागतिक स्तरावर झेप घेण्यासाठी नागपूर सज्ज : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
जागतिक स्तरावर झेप घेण्यासाठी नागपूर सज्ज : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
Hindi News
Video: नागपुर शहर में दिन दहाड़े देश की सुरक्षा करने वाले फौजी के साथ मारपीट, पुलिस को खुली चुनौती देता अपराधी
Video: नागपुर शहर में दिन दहाड़े देश की सुरक्षा करने वाले फौजी के साथ मारपीट, पुलिस को खुली चुनौती देता अपराधी
महा मेट्रो के लिटील वूड का निर्माण कर क्षेत्र को चमन बना दिया : संदीप जोशी
महा मेट्रो के लिटील वूड का निर्माण कर क्षेत्र को चमन बना दिया : संदीप जोशी
Trending News
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort, Full Speech Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unfurls the national flag at the Red Fort, Full Speech Highlights
Featured News
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’
PM expresses concern over ‘population explosion’
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Sunny Deol Chants ‘Hindustan Zindabad’ In A Patriotic Speech In Nagpur
Trending In Nagpur
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
‘Modi Hain Toh Mumkin Hai’: Mohan Bhagwat Hails PM’s Leadership For Revoking Article 370
जागतिक स्तरावर झेप घेण्यासाठी नागपूर सज्ज : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
जागतिक स्तरावर झेप घेण्यासाठी नागपूर सज्ज : महापौर नंदा जिचकार
HQ Uttar Paradesh and Gujarat sub area celebrates independence day
HQ Uttar Paradesh and Gujarat sub area celebrates independence day
जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयात स्वातंत्र्य दिन साजरा
जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयात स्वातंत्र्य दिन साजरा
पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे स्वातंत्र्यदिनाच्या वर्धापनदिनी मुख्य ध्वजारोहण समारंभ
पालकमंत्री चंद्रशेखर बावनकुळे स्वातंत्र्यदिनाच्या वर्धापनदिनी मुख्य ध्वजारोहण समारंभ
RSS General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi unfurls national flag in Nagpur
RSS General Secretary Bhaiyaji Joshi unfurls national flag in Nagpur
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Nagpur railway station, Vidhan Bhawan adorn Independence Day glitz
Video: नागपुर शहर में दिन दहाड़े देश की सुरक्षा करने वाले फौजी के साथ मारपीट, पुलिस को खुली चुनौती देता अपराधी
Video: नागपुर शहर में दिन दहाड़े देश की सुरक्षा करने वाले फौजी के साथ मारपीट, पुलिस को खुली चुनौती देता अपराधी
यश बोरकर खून प्रकरण : आरोपीच्या फाशीवर निर्णय राखून
यश बोरकर खून प्रकरण : आरोपीच्या फाशीवर निर्णय राखून
मॉर्डन स्कूल, स्कूल ऑफ स्कॉलर्स व सांदीपनी ‘महापौर चषका’चे मानकरी
मॉर्डन स्कूल, स्कूल ऑफ स्कॉलर्स व सांदीपनी ‘महापौर चषका’चे मानकरी
Stay Updated : Download Our App
Mo. 8407908145