Independence Day 2019: Tricolour Recipes Your Family Will Love

Spend this Independence Day with your family by making these delicious tricolour recipes by Suresh Thampy, Executive Chef, Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport.

Cheesecake

Ingredients:

1 Cream Cheese 800 gms

2 Icing Sugar 500 gms

3 Egg Yolk 8 Nos

4 Corn Flour 15 gms

5 Refined Flour 15 gms

6 Amul Fresh Cream 200 gms

7 Vanilla Essence Few Drops

8 Cookie Crum 150 gms

9 Butter 75 gms

Method

• Preheat the oven to 130C. Grease and line the base of a cake tin.

• Place the biscuits in a plastic bag and crush with a rolling pin to fine crumbs.

• Melt the butter and add the biscuit crumbs, stir to combine. Place in the base of the cake tin and spread in an even layer, then flatten it.

• Bake in the oven for 10 minutes until it turns golden. Remove and leave to cool while you prepare the filling.

• In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese and sugar until smooth then add the sour cream, vanilla essence and flour. Gradually add the eggs and vanilla essence beating well between each addition.

• Pour the cream cheese mix on the biscuit base then bake in the oven for 45 mins to 130C. The cheesecake should be just set with a slight wobble and should still be cream on top with just a slight golden hint around the edges.

• Once the cheesecake is cooked, turn off the oven and prop open the door and leave the cheesecake to cool in the oven- this prevents the top from cracking.

• Once the oven is cool you can remove the cheesecake to cool completely before removing from the tin.



Gnocchi

Ingredients:

1 Potatoes 2 Nos

2 Refined flour 100 gms

3 Egg 2 Nos

4 Salt As per taste

Saffron Cream Sauce

5 Milk 100 ml

6 Saffron 1 gm

7 Cream 30 ml

8 Parmesan Cheese 20 gms

9 Butter 10 gms

10 Refined flour 10 gms

Method

• Take a mixing bowl and add refined flour, mashed potatoes and eggs.

• Knead well until smooth and soft.

• Prepare soft dumplings.

• Bring a large pot of salted water to boil.

Add Dumplings and cook for 3 to 5 mins until gnocchi have risen to the top. Drain and serve.

Saffron cream sauce

• Take a saucepan, warm some olive oil add butter.

• After melting butter, add refined flour and cook until light brown.

• Add milk and heat well. Add some parmesan cheese and saffron.

For serving

Plate Boiled gnocchi on a plate and add saffron cream sauce on top.

Chicken Dim sum

Ingredients:

1 Chicken Mince 250 gms

2 Ginger 10 gms

3 Onion 20 gms

4 Shitake Mushroom 10 gms

5 Sesame oil 20 ml

6 Refined Flour 100 gms

7 Water As per req

8 Salt As per taste

Method:

For Dough

• Take refined flour in a mixing bowl add sesame oil bowl followed by salt and water.

• Knead the mixture well ensures that no lumps are formed.

For Stuffing

• Take Chicken mince in a mixing bowl.

• Marinate chicken with sesame oil, ginger, chopped onions Chopped shitake mushroom and seasoning.

Preparation

• With the use of rolling pin flatten the roll in round shape.

• Add stuffing inside and start bringing edges close and secure to make momos.