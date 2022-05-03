Modi calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday appealed for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the crisis, even as his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen hoped that India will use its influence over Russia to end the war.

Speaking to reporters in Copenhagen after bilateral talks, Modi said he discussed the Ukraine crisis and appealed for an ‘immediate ceasefire’ in Ukraine.

“We appealed for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine and return to dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the crisis,” Modi said.

Frederiksen hoped that India will influence Russia on Ukraine and asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to ‘stop this war and end the killings’.