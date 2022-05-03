Raj Thackeray booked for Aurangabad speech

Advertisement

The Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered a case against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray, days after he called for silencing loudspeakers atop mosques from May 4, an official said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers on mosques.

The Aurangabad Chowk police registered a case against Thackeray under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters.

The organisers of Thackeray’s rally were also booked, the official from city Chowk police station said.