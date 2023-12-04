Moderate rain, hailstorm in Nagpur, East Vidarbha between Dec 5 & 7

Advertisement

Nagpur: The Nagpur district is likely to witness moderate rains between December 5 and 7 and it will happen due to the landfall of Cyclone Michaung. The weather will remain cloudy throughout Vidarbha during this period and hailstorm may take place in one or two places in East Vidarbha, claimed a senior meteorologist of Regional Meteorological Department (RMC), Nagpur on Sunday.

According to the weather expert, “Nagpur city will witness light rains on December 6 and weather will remain cloudy on December 5 to 7 in the city. No significant weather change will be observed in other parts of Vidarbha except cloudy weather.”

The weather will remain cloudy in East Vidarbha and specially in Nagpur district due to presence of moisture in the atmosphere. However, there is no sign of a return of winter chill before December 20. Thereafter, the temperature will start decreasing and the peak winter chill in Nagpur city will be observed in the last week of December and the first week of January, claimed the meteorologist.

Due to cloudy weather, the day temperature will decrease further and the minimum temperature will remain around 20 degrees Celsius in East Vidarbha.

Due to the presence of moisture in the atmosphere, the maximum and minimum temperatures are on higher sides all over Vidarbha. On Sunday, Bramhapuri recorded the highest maximum temperature with 34.0 degree Celsius whereas all other places witnessed the maximum temperature above 30 degree mark. Only Buldhana witnessed the lowest maximum temperature with 28.0 degrees Celsius. Similarly, the minimum temperature, in all over Vidarbha, was above normal. All places in Vidarbha witnessed the minimum temperature above 17.0 degrees Celsius on Sunday.