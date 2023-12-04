Historic organ transplant marks new milestone in Nagpur, first in State

Conventional organ harvesting usually involves brain dead donors. This time, the donation occurred after the person's heart had stopped beating

Nagpur: In a groundbreaking achievement, the Zonal Transplant Coordination Centre (ZTCC) Nagpur, in collaboration with AIIMS Nagpur, achieved an unprecedented milestone by successfully conducting the first Donation after Circulatory Death (DCD) transplant in Maharashtra and Central India. This pioneering effort is poised to revolutionize the organ donation landscape, broadening the donor pool significantly.

On a significant Sunday, the collaborative efforts of ZTCC Nagpur and AIIMS Nagpur culminated in a historic achievement — the successful execution of the first-ever DCD transplant in the region. Traditionally, organ donations occur only from brain dead individuals; however, this milestone involved the retrieval of organs from a deceased individual whose heart had ceased beating, marking a paradigm shift in organ donation methodologies.

Dr. Sanjay Kolte, President of ZTCC Nagpur, highlighted the significance of this groundbreaking development. “Conventional organ harvesting usually involves brain dead donors. This time, the donation occurred after the person’s heart had stopped beating,” he explained. He noted that while countries like the USA and Spain have practiced organ retrieval and donation after cardiac death, in India, this feat has been accomplished by only two centres — PGI Chandigarh and IKDRC Ahmedabad. AIIMS Nagpur joined this elite group on December 3, marking a significant leap forward in the field.

The donor, Leena Vinod Kakde, a 47-year-old woman who met with a tragic road accident, was admitted to AIIMS and declared deceased on Saturday night. Her family, in an act of immense generosity, consented to organ donation. While her liver was unsuitable for transplant, her two kidneys provided a new lease of life to male patients, aged 20 and 33 years, at AIIMS Nagpur.

Dr. Manish Shrigiriwar, Medical Superintendent of AIIMS Nagpur, commended his team’s pivotal role in counselling the relatives, obtaining necessary permissions, clearances, and facilitating the donation process. He emphasized the significance of this achievement, noting that AIIMS Nagpur has become the first centre in Maharashtra to successfully perform a DCD transplant. Dr. Shrigiriwar expressed optimism about this success setting a precedent for future organ donations in the region, offering hope to numerous individuals awaiting life-saving transplants.

Dr. Shrigiriwar acknowledged the cooperation of the Sonegaon police, highlighting their instrumental role in ensuring smooth post-donation procedures. Their efforts facilitated the respectful handling of the deceased’s remains, which were promptly handed over to the grieving family on the same day.

The successful execution of the first-ever DCD transplant in Maharashtra represents a momentous leap forward in organ donation practices. This achievement not only signifies medical advancement but also embodies the spirit of generosity and hope, offering a ray of optimism to individuals awaiting life-saving transplants in the region. The collaborative efforts of medical professionals, administrative support, and community cooperation were integral to this historic milestone.