1,286 buildings in Nagpur found unsafe: NMC fire audit

Occupants of these buildings have been served notices asking them to vacate premises

Nagpur: A recent fire audit conducted by the Fire and Emergency Services Department of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) has brought to light critical deficiencies in fire safety measures within Nagpur. The audit encompassed a comprehensive assessment of high-rise and specialized buildings, revealing alarming statistics that demand immediate attention and corrective action, a local media reported.

Shockingly, the audit uncovered that 1,848 high-rise and specialized buildings in Nagpur lack essential fire-fighting arrangements. This flagrant violation is contrary to Section 6 of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Saving Measures Act, emphasizing a dire need for compliance, the report said.

According to the report, of these buildings, 1,286 have been deemed unsafe by the Fire Department. Consequently, occupants have been served notices to vacate these premises due to the high risk posed by inadequate fire safety measures.

Disturbingly, out of the 5,595 buildings assessed, only 903 possessed fire compliance certificates. This glaring disparity underscores the urgency to rectify fire safety deficiencies promptly.

To prioritize fire-fighting arrangements, the department has directed concerned government bodies, including OCWL and MSEDCL, to disconnect water and power supplies, respectively, to 821 buildings until compliance is achieved.

Criminal cases have been filed against owners of 122 buildings under Section 36 of the Act, signifying a stringent approach towards non-compliance. The Police Department has been urged to take immediate action. Additionally, five cases have already been filed in the district court, indicating a firm stance against violations.

The majority of infractions identified in the audit were related to the absence of adequate fire-fighting measures and unauthorized constructions, deviating from the sanctioned plans. These deviations pose grave risks to occupants’ safety in the event of a fire emergency.

The findings of the fire safety audit underscore a pressing need for stringent enforcement of fire safety regulations within Nagpur. Immediate corrective measures, strict enforcement of compliance, and punitive actions against violators are imperative to ensure the safety and well-being of the city’s inhabitants. The collaboration and coordination between various departments are crucial to swiftly address and rectify these alarming safety gaps.