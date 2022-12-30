Model code of conduct for Teachers, Graduates constituency polls in State enforced

In Maharashtra, five divisions will go to polls with two divisions — Nagpur and Amravati — from Vidarbha

Nagpur: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has enforced the model code of conduct ahead of elections to Graduates’ and Teachers’ constituencies of State Legislative Council in Maharashtra.

Advertisement

In Maharashtra, five divisions will go to polls with two divisions — Nagpur and Amravati from Vidarbha. Amravati will have Graduates’ constituency polls while Nagpur division will witness Teachers’ constituency elections. In Amravati division, Dr Ranjit Patil is MLC who won the Graduates’ polls last time while Nago Ganar will complete two terms of representation in Teachers’ constituency of Nagpur division on February 7, 2023 when term of both will come to an end.

The voters’ registration for Teachers’ constituency for Nagpur division began on October 1, 2022 and the same will end on December 30, 2022 with declaration of final voters’ list.

With a plan to field its own candidate for Teachers’ constituency elections, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) has already constituted the Central Coordination Committee. The panel was formed with the approval of Nana Patole, MPCC President. This is for the first time Congress is mulling over fielding its own candidate in Teachers’ constituency polls.

In the past, it kept supporting other candidates but never fielded its own. Congress is contemplating to utilise the experience of Dr Babanrao Taywade and Adv Abhijeet Wanjari. MPCC has made Dr Baban Taywade as Chief Coordinator of the Central Committee which has other stalwarts as members. Shikshak Bharati which has been giving a fight to BJP may repeat Rajendra Zade as its candidate.

Eligibility of voters:

The eligibility of voters is defined as: Within the six years immediately before the qualifying date (November 1, 2022), for a total period of at least three years, should have been engaged in teaching in any of the educational institutions specified under Clause (b) of Sub-Section (3) of Section 27 of Representation of the People Act, 1950 by the State Government concerned as educational institutions within the State not lower in standard than that of a secondary school. Part-time teachers can’t be treated as voters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement