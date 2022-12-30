Ajit Pawar gets angry over Minister Mahajan’s absence in Assembly

Nagpur: On the last day of the Winter Session in Nagpur, Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar lashed out at the Shinde-Fadnavis Government on Friday. Pawar got furious over the absence of Minister Girish Mahajan in the Assembly to answer the questions even after the proceedings of the House started. “Why do we come here?” asked Pawar angrily.

The Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar stood up to speak after the proceedings of the Legislative Assembly started. The Minister Mahajan was not present in the House at that time. The Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister were also not present. This left Ajit Pawar furious and he directly targeted Mahajan.

“We were also ministers. The Minister’s job is to come to the House and answer the questions. If the minister does not come, who will answer? We can understand the absence of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister. They have extra work compared to other ministers. But how will it work if no one comes?” Ajit Pawar asked this question with anger writ large on his face.

Meanwhile, on the last day of the Winter Session on Friday, the Opposition demanded the resignation of Agriculture Minister Abdul Sattar. The Opposition members gathered at the steps of the Vidhan Bhavan and raised slogans against the government. They were chanting slogans together.

