Mock drill to test alertness conducted at Nagpur Airport

Nagpur: A mock drill was conducted at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport, Sonegaon, by MIHAN India Limited. The drill was held at the New Terminal Building as part of routine on the directives of Bureau of Civil Aviation Security, Regulatory Authority for Civil Aviation Security in India.

During the mock exercise, a dummy Improvised Explosive Device (IED) was planted near the VIP Lounge Area in the Departure Hall of New Terminal Building to test the efficacy of various responding agencies functioning at this airport during such emergency situations like Bomb Threat and to safeguard Civil Aviation Operations from the acts of unlawful interference.

Sonegaon Police Station and BDDS Team of Nagpur City Police along with CISF ASG Unit, City Fire Brigade, ARFF Team of MIL, Operations Department., Terminal Department, Kingsway Hospitals and various other agencies participated in the drill. Adequate arrangements were made to safely accommodate the passengers and staff members evacuated during exercise for search and disposal operations.

The response of Sonegaon Police Station and BDDS Team was prompt and they have effectively handled the situation in close coordination with CISF ASG Unit. The drill was well co-ordinated by the Security Department of MIL and dealt effectively as per the provisions of the Bomb Threat Contingency Plan of Nagpur International Airport.

