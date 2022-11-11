The Achievers School introduces Interact Club

Nagpur: The Achievers School in the city has introduced the Interact Club with the collaboration of Rotary Club of Nagpur North. While working in collaboration with Rotary Club, students will get exposure to professional guidance in working towards the betterment of the society. Student’s social skills, social outreach, communication, confidence and leadership skills will improve.

On the occasion, the new members of the Rotary Interact Club of The Achievers School were elected. They will work closely with their in-charge teacher, Sukriti Sharma and Youth Director, Rotary North Swapnil Band.

The New Team is: President – Rtr. Trusha Harne, Secretary – Rtr. Yashashree Vilas Yeskade, Treasurer — Rtr.Soumay Sharma, President Elect — Rtr. Sana Sachdeva, Director (Community) – Rtr. Shivnethra Nagrajan Iyer, Director (Vocational) – Rtr. Ramkrishna Prashant Karande, Director (Medical) – Rtr. Nandini Ajay Potey, Director (Environmental) — Rtr. Sayali Gajanan Matikhaye, Director(Basic Education and Literacy) – Rtr. Soumya Manoj Franklin, Director ( Peace Building) -Rtr. Parth Prashant Gharge.

Rtn Parakash Khemchandani, Chairperson of the Nagpur enclave 2022-23, was the chief guest of the Installation Ceremony. Amongst the esteemed Rotarians present, there were President of the Rotary Club, Rotarian Jyoti Kapoor, Director Youth Services – Rotarian Swapnil Band, Rotarian Himlal Pun, Rotarian Preeti Pun and Rotarian Jayesh Pyaramwarwho attended the event.

Director Academics and Principal Dr. Priyadarshani Deoghare, School Director Sapna Katiyar, Chief Guest Rotarian Jyoti Kapoor and Swapnil Band addressed the students and motivated them with their words.

The President of the Interact Club, Trusha Harne, was honoured to give the acceptance speech and the Secretary of the Interact Club, Yashashree Yeskade displayed her gratitude through the vote of thanks.

With this great start, the brand new Interact Club members swore themselves to many hours of selfless service, and hope to bring a great amount of change.

