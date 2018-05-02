Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mobile tower fraud : Farmer duped of Rs 73 k

    Nagpur: A fraudster duped a man to the tune of Rs 73,000 on the pretext of installing mobile tower in his farm at Katol.

    According to complainant, Nilkanth Baliram Kalambe (49), a resident of Plot No. 13, Balaji Nagar, Ajni, received a phone call from a person who introduced himself as employee of a mobile network company in October 2019.

    On pretext of installing a mobile tower in the farm for Rs 10 lakh, the fraudster accepted Rs 73,000/- from the farmer through on-line banking. An offence under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code was registered by Katol police against the accused person.

