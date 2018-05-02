Man dies after being hit by speeding train near Narendra Nagar

Nagpur: A 40-year-old man was run over by a speeding train near Narendra Nagar under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi police station.

A police official said that the incident occurred on Thursday at 5 pm when the man was crossing railway track.

A speeding train came from Ajni side and hit the man. The man was killed on the spot sustaining grievous injuries. However, identity of the deceased was not established so far.

A case of accidental death was registered by Beltarodi police. Further investigations are carried out by the Ajni police station.