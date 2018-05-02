Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Nagpur City No 1 eNewspaper : Nagpur Today

    | | Contact: 8407908145 |
    Published On : Sat, Feb 8th, 2020

    Man dies after being hit by speeding train near Narendra Nagar

    Nagpur: A 40-year-old man was run over by a speeding train near Narendra Nagar under the jurisdiction of Beltarodi police station.

    A police official said that the incident occurred on Thursday at 5 pm when the man was crossing railway track.

    A speeding train came from Ajni side and hit the man. The man was killed on the spot sustaining grievous injuries. However, identity of the deceased was not established so far.

    A case of accidental death was registered by Beltarodi police. Further investigations are carried out by the Ajni police station.

    Happening Nagpur
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    Celerity India 2020 Beauty pageant offers “Real fame, real opportunities”
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    International Kids Fashion Week brings aura of fashion week to Nagpur
    Nagpur Crime News
    Mobile tower fraud : Farmer duped of Rs 73 k
    Mobile tower fraud : Farmer duped of Rs 73 k
    47 sliver ornaments donated to Sai Mandir went missing
    47 sliver ornaments donated to Sai Mandir went missing
    Maharashtra News
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    Hindi News
    RTO इन्सपेक्टर ट्रैव्हल्स मैनेजर से रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार
    RTO इन्सपेक्टर ट्रैव्हल्स मैनेजर से रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार
    नागपुर के साथ विदर्भ के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, फसल चौपट
    नागपुर के साथ विदर्भ के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, फसल चौपट
    Trending News
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    30 kids fall ill after taking mid-day meal at school in Nagpur
    Fake Invoice racket of over Rs. 100 Crore busted in Nagpur
    Fake Invoice racket of over Rs. 100 Crore busted in Nagpur
    Featured News
    Battle for Delhi: Voting begins amid tight security
    Battle for Delhi: Voting begins amid tight security
    नागपुर के प्रख्यात साई मंदिर से चांदी की 47 वस्तुएं हुई गायब
    नागपुर के प्रख्यात साई मंदिर से चांदी की 47 वस्तुएं हुई गायब
    Trending In Nagpur
    Mobile tower fraud : Farmer duped of Rs 73 k
    Mobile tower fraud : Farmer duped of Rs 73 k
    Man dies after being hit by speeding train near Narendra Nagar
    Man dies after being hit by speeding train near Narendra Nagar
    Another spell of rain in city, min temperature to dip
    Another spell of rain in city, min temperature to dip
    RTO इन्सपेक्टर ट्रैव्हल्स मैनेजर से रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार
    RTO इन्सपेक्टर ट्रैव्हल्स मैनेजर से रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार
    नागपुर के साथ विदर्भ के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, फसल चौपट
    नागपुर के साथ विदर्भ के कई हिस्सों में बारिश, फसल चौपट
    ICAI 70th Annual Function
    ICAI 70th Annual Function
    Scientist-Student connect program at CSIR-NEERI concludes
    Scientist-Student connect program at CSIR-NEERI concludes
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    शेतकऱ्यांसाठी रिसोर्स बँक तयार करणार -कृषीमंत्री दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    ‘एक दिवस शेतावर’ उपक्रम राबवा – दादाजी भुसे
    मनपात अधिकाऱ्यांच्या जबाबदाऱ्या नव्याने निश्चित
    मनपात अधिकाऱ्यांच्या जबाबदाऱ्या नव्याने निश्चित
    Stay Updated : Download Our App
    Mo. 8407908145