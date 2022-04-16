Mobile phone recovered from inmate at Nagpur Central Jail

Advertisement

Nagpur: A mobile handset was recovered from one of the inmates of Nagpur Central Jail here, on Saturday. The jail houses some notorious inmates and the prison authority has reported the matter to Dhantoli Police.

According to sources, notorious Afsar Anda was hiding a Samsung phone. It was discovered by some jail staff that confiscated the device and reported the matter to senior jail authorities.

Cops are yet to determine how Afsar got the mobile phone and for how long he was hiding it.

