VIA 58th Foundation Day celebrated

VIA & Solar Vidarbha Udyog Gaurav Awards 2021

Nagpur: Vidarbha Industries Association celebrated 58th Foundation Day today, Hotel Centre Point, Nagpur.

The “VIA & Solar Vidarbha Udyog Gaurav Awards 2021” honoured entrepreneurs and industrialists for their efforts and untiring work in bringing development and providing employment in the region. We recognized nine Industrialists in nine different categories, who has contributed towards development, promoting their business in national as well as in international markets, created brand thus setting an excellent example and inspiring local entrepreneurs to work with full potential.

VIA & SOLAR Vidarbha Udyog Gaurav Awards 2021 Winners details

Subhash Desai, Hon’ble Minister for Industries & Mining, Government of Maharashtra, gave away Awards to the winners.

In “Large Scale Industry” award conferred to LSI JSW Steel Coated Products Ltd and award taken by Paresh Shah ( JSW – Plant Head), J Nigam ( DGM maintenance) and Abhay Girhare ( AGM – Business Excellence)

In “Medium Scale Industry – MSI” awards conferred to Lipi International Pvt. Ltd.and awards taken by Giriraj Kothari, Ashok Kumar Kothari and Sanat Kothari

In category “Small Scale Industry – SSI” awards conferred to Vikamshi Fabrics Pvt. Ltd. and award received by Geetika Jayesh Vikamshi, Managing Director and Swar Jayesh Vikamshi, Executive Director.

Women Entrepreneur of the Year conferred to Daffodil Engravers India Pvt. Ltd. and awards received by Rakhee Agrawal, Director.

Best Start-up of the Region conferred to Asset Chain Techlligence Pvt. Ltd and award received by CA Mayur Zanwar, Samit Singhai, CA Neeta Zanwar and Alka Singhai

Most Promising unit in Developing Districts (Nagpur Division) conferred to Bhagwati Rice And Agro Industries and award received by Praful Sarda, Dilip Sarda and NandKishor Sarda.

Most Promising unit in Developing Districts (Amravati Division) conferred to Padsons Industries Pvt. Ltd and award received by Amit Shrikant Padgilwar and Shrikant Suryakant Padgilwar

Best Exporter of the Region conferred to Infocepts Technologies Pvt. Ltd. and award received by Shashank Garg – CEO and Ashish Fadnavis – Global Lead – Accounting-Legal-Taxation-Treasury

In “Best Service Provider” category award conferred to Figment Global Solutions Private Limited and received by Himanshu Chordia (Founder & CMO), Harsh Mehadia (Founder & CEO) and Sapan Jain (Founder & CTO)

Life Time Achievement Award conferred to Shree Baidyanath Ayurved Bhawan (Pvt.) Ltd and received by Suresh Sharma Managing Director

Token of Appreciation Distribution given to Sponsors by the hands of Hon’ble Minister to TATA Steel Ltd. Special thanks to Shri Tejram Ramniwas Agrawal authorized channel partner of TATA Steel for being connecting link.

Suresh Rathi, President – VIA gave his welcome address and Gaurav Sarda, Hon Secretary – VIA proposed a formal vote of thanks.

