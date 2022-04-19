Mobile Found at Nagpur Central Jail: Officials clueless regarding seized device

Advertisement

Nagpur: The jail officials are reportedly not able to give satisfactory answers to the questions from Dhantoli Police who are investigating the seizure of a mobile phone from the barracks of a dreaded goon kept in high security Anda Cell.

Notably, during the spot check on Saturday, April 16, jail authorities found a mobile from the barracks of Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) accused Shiekhu. Jail authorities had filed a complaint with Dhantoli Police who registered an offence in the matter and launched an investigation.

On Monday, cops questioned Sheikhu along with other inmates of Anda Cell and jail officials. Sheikhu has denied having any knowledge of the mobile and also denied using it.

Anda Cell is considered as a high risk zone as per security protocol. Several deaded goons, including Naxalites and Terrorists are kept in it. Without the involvement of jail officials, it is impossible for anyone to reach inside Anda Cell.

