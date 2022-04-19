Loudspeakers at Mosques Row: “Maha Govt to hold dialogues with religious organizations,” says Home Minister

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a bid to ensure peace and harmony in the state, the Mahavikas Aaghadi (MVA) Government will be having dialogues with religious organizations on the prevailing loudspeaker at mosques controversy, informed Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil here on Tuesday.

It is pertinent to mention that, the demand for the removal of loudspeakers from outside the mosques was raised by Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray in the Gudi Padwa rally. The demand soon turned into a major controversy, the repercussions of which were also being felt in other states as well.

“We will reach out to the various religious and social organisations, as part of the process to maintain law and order. The Maharashtra government is also planning to have a uniform policy regarding the use of loudspeakers,” said the Home Minister, who is in Nagpur for party-related events.

He reiterated that the law and order situation was under control and cops are monitoring it closely. Notably, On Monday, Nagpur Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar had also responded to the controversy related to the use of loudspeakers at mosques. CP Kumar said that Nagpur Police are complying with the guidelines set by the Supreme Court and will ensure peace in the society.

Advertisement

Walse-Patil is meeting local Nationalist Congress Party members till Tuesday afternoon, after which he will visit nearby talukas of Umrer and Bhiwapur to interact with party workers. He is scheduled to depart for Mumbai tonight itself.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement