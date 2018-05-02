Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Mobil Associates With The Most Anticipated Movie Of The Year- 83

    National –The year 1983 changed Indian cricket forever. Almost four decades later, the country awaits one of the biggest movie releases of the year – 83, that will celebrate the story behind that famous win. Global lubricants powerhouse, Mobil, has become a partner in the celebration as the movie’s fuels, lubricants and energy partner.

    The 83 movie association is one amongst several initiatives under the brand’s Farak Laakar Dekhiye campaign, conveying the stance of bringing the difference and seeing the change. Through its advanced technology and engineering capabilities to offer better protection, Mobil continues to be in the forefront of lubricant manufacturing.

    Commenting on the association, Deepankar Banerjee, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), ExxonMobil Lubricants Private Limited, said,“ 83 is the story about India turning the cricketing world upside down. 14 inspired men fought against all odds and changed the future of the game in the country. We take pride in being associated with this retelling of a storied Indian triumph. We believe that this will enhance our connection with Indian consumers, trade partners and employees by bringing alive our proposition of Farak Laakar Dekhiye.

    In partnership with the movie’s cast and crew, Mobil is committed to a series of high decibel marketing activities around differentiated automotive products.”

    Produced by Deepika Padukone, Kabir Khan, Vishnu Induri, Sajid Nadiadwala, Phantom Films, Reliance Entertainment and 83 Film Ltd. and directed by Kabir Khan, the film will hit silver screens on April 10, 2020 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

